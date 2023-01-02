'Both Sides Willing': New Chinese Foreign Minister Seeks To Improve Ties With India

REFERRING to border issues with India, China's new Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in an op-ed piece for US-based magazine, The National Interest, has indicated that Beijing seeks to improve ties with New Delhi. He said, "both sides are willing to ease the situation and jointly protect peace along their borders."

On Friday (December 30), Qin, who was China’s Ambassador to the US, was named as the country’s new Foreign Minister and will replace Wang Yi who held the post for a decade. This decision was made by the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Global Times reported.

On December 26, in an op-ed article titled “How China Sees the World” for the US magazine “National Interest”, Qin discussed India-China relations in the context of the perception that China was “poised” to break the status quo.

In recent years, the Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake in the west of the LAC, have hosted flashpoints. According to a Newsweek story, conversations are taking place in Tawang, which saw a recent clash, about Buddhist sacred places whose power could have an impact on China's sovereignty over Tibet and its next spiritual leader.

Earleir on December 20, India and China held the 17th Round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side and agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, ANI quoted. The MEA statement said the two sides agreed to stay in close contact, maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Qin blamed the US for challenging the status quo in Taiwan, and Japan for altering the status quo in the South China Sea. "China's development means a stronger force for peace, not a growing power poised to 'break the status quo', as some call it. The tension across the Taiwan Strait was not created by the Chinese mainland breaking the status quo, but by 'Taiwan independence' separatists and external forces continually challenging the status quo of 'one China'," Qin wrote.