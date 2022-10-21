Boris Johnson Urges Rishi Sunak To Step Down In Race For British PM: Report

IN THE wake of Lizz Truss' resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom, British media have reported that Boris Johnson is pleading with Sunak to step down so that he can take Truss' place.

Truss took over for Johnson about six weeks ago after winning the party's leadership contest against Sunak. Sunak is one of the front-runners for the position, but Johnson's appeal may pose challenges for him.

Opposition parties have been continuously demanding snap polls, citing the loss of popularity of the ruling conservative party.

A report in the Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson is now "pressing Rishi Sunak to reach out and get back together". The report has also termed it "a remarkable olive branch after their public falling out".

The election in the Conservative party to choose the next leader is expected to be next week.

Liz Truss, who resigned on the 45th day after assuming office and may continue to serve as caretaker prime minister for another week, was pushed into a corner by rising prices and a failed attempt to cut taxes. She will go down in British history as the prime minister with the shortest tenure.

In addition to the two obvious front-runners, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson, the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, is still in the running.

At first, there were five contenders, including the defence minister, Ben Wallace, and the finance minister, Jeremy Hunt. Since then, they have both changed their minds. Ben Wallace may support Johnson.

The 58-year-old Johnson served three years as PM before a series of scandals led to his ouster. However, he remains popular with a group of conservative MPs in the party. Sunak is still among the most probable choices of the party leaders to be the next PM of the United Kingdom.