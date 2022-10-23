Boris Johnson And Rishi Sunak Meet Amid Talks Of Candidacy For UK PM Race

Former British PM Boris Johnson and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak walk out of Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 1, 2021. (Image: REUTERS/File)

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who looks to renew his bid for the top post, met probable contender Rishi Sunak on Saturday. The two leaders held face-to-face talks over the Conservative leadership race.

Johnson and Sunak haven't declared their candidature yet. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people in the know of the discussion, the two leaders contemplated on a deal where a potentially divisive runoff vote between them is not required.

Earlier this year, Johnson's government had fallen as Sunak's decision to step down as the finance minister triggered a slew of resignations.

On Saturday, Johnson and Sunak held unexpected one-on-one talks as some Tory MPs called on them to put aside their differences. They suggested a deal where one of them would become the prime minister while the other would serve in a senior cabinet position, the reported quoted the people as saying.

t of the duo running on a joint ticket is the latest turn of events as UK faces unprecedented political crisis.

Johnson returned to Britain from a holiday in the Caribbean on Saturday to consider an audacious bid for a second term as prime minister, following Liz Truss' decision to step down after 45 days in office. Admitting to have failed to deliver on her promises, Truss quit as prime minister on Thursday, October 20.

Johnson has received the support of dozens of Conservative lawmakers, but needs 100 nominations to be considered. Trade department minister James Duddridge said on Friday Johnson told him he was "up for it". He said on Saturday Johnson had secured 100 nominations, although a Reuters tally put him at just above 40 and Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister whose decision to resign helped bring Johnson down, at more than 110.

The new prime minister, a post that will have changed hands three times in four years, faces a huge inbox after Truss's economic plans caused turmoil in bond markets, raised government borrowing costs and added further strains to households and businesses already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

(With inputs from Reuters)