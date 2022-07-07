Boris Johnson Resigns As UK Prime Minister, Says 'Will Serve Till New Leader Is In Place'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday resigned as Tory Party leader, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party, and said that he will serve as the premiere until a new leader is appointed, who will take charge as the new prime minister of the country.

Bowing to the inevitable as more than 50 ministers quit and lawmakers said he must go, an isolated and powerless Johnson spoke outside his Downing Street to confirm he would resign. "The process of choosing that new leader should begin now. And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place," Johnson said.

Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.

"I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world," Johnson said, adding, "But them's the breaks," he added.

In his address, Johnson said that in politics, no one is "remotely indispensable". He also promised to give the new leader as much support as he can. Johnson thanked the British public "for the immense privilege you have given me".

After days of battling for his job, the scandal-plagued Johnson had been deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him.

The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to “go now”.

His resignation has now triggered a fierce leadership battle within the Conservative Party. The 1922 Committee is responsible for setting the timetable for a Tory leadership contest.

To take part in the race, a Tory MP has to be nominated by eight colleagues. If more than two MPs put themselves forward and secure enough nominations to run for leader, a series of secret ballots are held to whittle them down.

(With Agencies Inputs)