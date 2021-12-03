Geneva (Switzerland) | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday countries in the Asia-Pacific asking them to boost their health infrastructure and pace up the vaccination drive as Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the world.

"People should not only rely on border measures," WHO regional director for the western Pacific Takeshi Kasai said, as reported by Reuters. "What is most important is to prepare for these variants with potential high transmissibility. So far the information available suggests we don't have to change our approach."

Dubbed as a 'variant of concern', the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected first in South Africa last month. The new strain has so far been reported in several Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea. India till now has reported only two cases of this variant.

Several countries have reimposed travel curbs to buy time to prepare for the Omicron variant, which is said to be more contagious than the Delta strain of the infection. However, experts have said that travel curbs won't help much in controlling the Omicron variant.

Aside from wreaking havoc in the travel industry, the clamp-down has pounded financial markets and undermined major economies just as they were beginning to recover from the lockdowns triggered by Delta.

Shares in India, Japan, and South Korea fell on Friday after overnight losses on Wall Street, but traders will need to wait at least another week or so for answers from global health authorities on the variant's virulence or vaccine resistance.

Oil prices climbed although they were still on course for a sixth week of declines amid concerns that demand could fall due to measures to contain Omicron.

The variant threatened to fuel soaring inflation in the United States by further pressuring supply chains and worsening worker shortages, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told the Financial Times.

Europe's biggest economy, Germany, said it would bar the unvaccinated from all but essential businesses, and legislation to make vaccination mandatory would be drafted for early next year.

Several countries including Britain and the United States were bringing forward plans to offer booster shots, but, like travel bans, this is controversial. Australian authorities said on Friday there was "no evidence" such moves would be effective.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that despite such uncertainty, the variant could slow global economic growth by exacerbating supply chain problems and depressing demand.

"There's a lot of uncertainty, but it could cause significant problems. We're still evaluating that," she told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

(With Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma