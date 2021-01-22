Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the supply of coronavirus vaccine to the Latin American country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the supply of coronavirus vaccine to the Latin American country. Taking to Twitter, Bolsonaro attached an image showing Lord Hanuman bringing 'Sanjeevani Booti' to Brazil from India and wrote that he feels honoured to have a great partner like New Delhi to overcome a global obstacle.

"Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad," Bolsonaro tweeted.

Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi



Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.



Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil.



Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

A flight carrying two million dozes of Oxford-Astrazeneca's Covishield departed from Brazil from the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday, according to a report by news agency PTI. Besides Brazil, India has so far granted assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, and Morocco.

The country has kicked off the first phase of its inoculation drive on January 16 with priorities fixed for the frontline and healthcare workers. So far, over 1 million people have been inoculated across India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the vaccination in Varanasi. During his interaction, the Prime Minister sought to dispel fears and misconceptions over the efficacy and safety of COVID vaccines. "When doctors and health workers give a clean chit to the vaccine, it sends a very strong message among people about the efficacy of the shots," he said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja