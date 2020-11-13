Blast in Kabul, Afghanistan: So far, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast. However, it is suspected Islamic State could be behind the attack.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least two people were killed and four others sustained serious injuries after a massive explosion near the Afghan National Army check post in Afghanistan's Kabul. According to Tolo news, a viral photo of the blast showed damage to the security forces' check post. It is being speculated that terrorists had targeted the Afghan National Army. So far, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast. However, it is suspected Islamic State could be behind the attack.

Earlier this month, at least 25 people were killed and several people were injured after a group of armed men stormed Kabul University. The terrorists entered the University and started firing indiscriminately during a book exhibition which was attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan.

"Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces," Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian was quoted by news agency AFP.

Afghanistan intelligence agencies suspected that the Islamic State group was behind the brutal attack. Last month, the Islamic State group sent a suicide bomber into an education center in the capital's Shiite dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students and injuring more than 100.

In 2018 a suicide bomber killed dozens of people, many of them teenagers, in front of Kabul University in an attack also claimed by IS. The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has declared war on Afghanistan's minority Shiite Muslims and have staged dozens of attacks since emerging in 2014.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma