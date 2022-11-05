Blackout In Kyiv And Other Regions Of Ukraine As Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure

The outages are expected to continue for six and more hours each day.(Reuters)

AMID the ongoing strikes on energy infrastructure by Russia, Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced regular scheduled blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country.

The news comes as Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones. It has damaged water supplies, power stations, and other civilian targets in a devastating war that has lasted close to nine months.

Meanwhile, Russia has denied that the drones used came from Iran, but the Islamic Republic's foreign minister has for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with "a limited number" of drones before the invasion.

According to a statement posted online on Saturday by Ukrenergo, the country's sole operator of high-voltage transmission lines, planned blackouts would occur in the capital, the larger Kyiv region, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv.

The outages for "certain groups of consumers" will occur daily "in accordance with a specific schedule drawn up by operators of distribution networks for each region," the statement said, as quoted by AP.

The outages are expected to continue for six and more hours each day.

Since Russia began unleashing huge missile and drone attacks on the country's energy infrastructure last month, Ukraine has struggled with power outages and disruptions to its water supply.

Russia said it was a response to what it alleged were Ukrainian attacks on Crimea. However, Ukraine has denied those allegations.

Meanwhile, forty shells were fired overnight in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram, reports AP.

The Russian forces targeted the city and the areas around it with heavy artillery.

According to the official, there were two fires, a gas pipeline, as well as a number of residential and utility buildings, which were all destroyed.

According to Reznichenko, Ukrainian soldiers also fired down a drone and another rocket in another part of the area.

According to Mykolaiv Governor Vitali Kim on Telegram, the overnight bombardment of rural areas in the southern part of the district damaged several homes but did not result in any injuries.

At least three civilians were killed and eight were wounded over the past 24 hours by Russian shelling, says Ukraine's presidential office.