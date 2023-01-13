Black Lives Matter Founder's Cousin Killed After Cops Allegedly Tasered Him During Detention

Black Lives Matter co founder Patrisse Cullors’ cousin was killed in a scuffle with the Los Angeles Police on Wednesday, according to several international media reports. The police had reportedly used taser on him several times while trying to restrain him during this encounter in the middle of the street, the body cam footage of the incident doing rounds on social media showed. The incident started with a traffic accident.

Ok, this is gross. This looks like the LAPD tortured of Keenan Anderson. pic.twitter.com/OYlv9RlARp — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) January 11, 2023

Multiple officers can be seen attempting to detain Keenan Anderson, Cullors’ cousin, in the video of the incident that took place on January 3 in Venice city in California. Footage captured in the body cam shows an officer pressing his elbow on Anderson’s neck while others detain him in the middle of the road.

“They’re trying to George Floyd me!” he exclaimed, the video showed. Anderson was referring to George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

Anderson was transferred to a hospital in Santa Monica by ambulance, after he was handcuffed and taken into custody. At the hospital he was declared dead from suffering a cardiac arrest, a police press release said, as quoted by Washington Post. An officer can be seen tasing Anderson for 30 seconds straight without interruption, according to the report.

African American activist and Anderson’s cousin who had co founded Black Lives Matter, said that she’s joining community residents and activists in calling for the resignation of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and for the officers to be held accountable for their actions, as quoted by Washington Post.

“He yelled out, ‘They’re trying to George Floyd me!’ and they did just that,” she said. “And that’s really hard to digest,” Post quoted her saying.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has informed that they are still investigating Anderson’s death and have not arrived at the cause and manner.

Cullors informed that her cousin was a 10th grade English teacher at the Digital Pioneers Academy and was in Los Angeles visiting family and friends, Washington Post reported.

This encounter is one among a recent series of such incidents in which people have died following spats with Los Angeles police officers. 45-year old Takar Smith and 35-year old Oscar Sanchez are the other two who have been fatally shot by officers in the very initial days of January.