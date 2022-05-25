Islamabad/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court's life imprisonment sentencing for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case seems to be a big jolt for politicians in Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who have reacted outrageously about the verdict.

Reacting to Malik's sentencing, the junior Sharif - who became Pakistan's premier last month after ousting Imran Khan - criticised India and called it a "black day" in history.

"Today is a black day for Indian democracy and its justice system. India can imprison Yasin Malik physically but it can never imprison idea of freedom he symbolises. Life imprisonment for valiant freedom fighter will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' right to self-determination," he tweeted.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned Malik's sentencing, calling it a "sham trial", and said India cannot suppress the voice for Kashmir's freedom.

"Strongly condemn unjust sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a sham trial. India can never silence Kashmiris’ voice for freedom and self-determination. Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, will continue to provide all possible support in their just struggle," he tweeted.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, had also criticised India before the court pronounced its verdict. Calling Modi government "fascist", Khan had called on the international community to take action against India.

"Strongly condemn the continuing fascist tactics of Modi govt against Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from his illegal imprisonment to his conviction on fake charges. International community must act against the Hindutva fascist Modi regime's state terrorism in IIOJK," Khan tweeted on Wednesday.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi also came out in support of Malik, urging the United Nations (UN) to intervene and "take notice of the unfair and illegal trails against Kashmir leaders".

"India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against Yasin Malik will not put a hold to Kashmir's struggle to freedom," he tweeted.

