New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre case, a woman in Pakistan declared herself dead and claimed two hefty life insurance policies that were worth USD 1.5 million (approx Rs 11.80 crores). Now, the Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to find if the insurance company officials are involved in any foul play or not.

The woman, identified as Seema Kharbay, travelled to the US in 2008 and 2009 and bought two life insurance policies in her name. After this, in 2011, the woman bribed the local government officials in Pakistan including a doctor and got a fake death certificate issued in her name. The death certificate also mentioned that she had been buried.

It is reported that after this her children used the certificate to claim the two life insurance policy payouts that were worth USD 1.5 million (approximately 23 crore Pakistani Rupees), reports suggests quoting the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) official.

Not only this, the woman after being fraudulently declaring herself dead travelled almost about 10-times abroad from Karachi International Airport, with under assumed identities and what's more shocking is that none of the Pakistani airlines were able to detect the fraud.

The FIA official reported that Seema Kharbay visited about five countries but every time from her trip, she used to return to her home. He further added that the information of this woman was gathered from American authorities as they alerted about the woman and started investigating into this large scale fraud.

It is now reported that the FIA human trafficking cell has now registered criminal case against the woman, her son and daughter and some local government officials, including a doctor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma