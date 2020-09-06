In a 'major incident', several people were stabbed in Birmingham city centre on Sunday, West Midlands Police said. The police said that it was alerted about a stabbing incident at around 00:30 BST.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious," the West Midlands Police said in a statement released on Twitter.

"Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything, the police said, adding that "at this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."

The police said that emergency services were rushed to the spot to ensure the injured receive immediate medical help.

"The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Our response is ongoing in Birmingham city centre and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures," the statement read.

The police urged people to remain calm and advised them to stay away from the Birmingham city centre area.

"We would urge you to remain calm (but vigilant) and to stay away from the area. To keep updated on what is happening please follow the @wmpolice twitter account," it added.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma