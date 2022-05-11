Seattle | Jagran News Desk: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is experiencing very mild symptoms. Mr Gates took to his social media to inform the same and said that he will be isolating himself until he is healthy again.

"I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," he tweeted.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,' he added.

Mr Gates also shared that the Gates foundation will be coming together for the first time after covid-19 pandemic and that he will be attending the get together virtually.

I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

"The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work." Bill Gates Tweeted.

He added further, "We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us has to deal with a pandemic again."

Meanwhile, the Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the most influential private foundations in the world, with a value of about UDD 65 billion.

Billionaire CEO, Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifical access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend USD 120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

Posted By: Ashita Singh