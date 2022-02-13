Washington | Jagran World Desk: US President Joe Biden has warned Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin once again not to invade Ukraine or the West along with its allies will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on the country. The two leaders spoke over the phone for an hour over the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine, a White House statement said.

US President Joe Biden made clear his stance over the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia, and said that if Moscow undertook a further invasion of Kiev, Washington along with its allies will respond "decisively" and impose swift and severe costs on the country, according to a White House statement.

In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden spoke about Russia's escalating military buildup on the borders of Ukraine, the White House statement said.

It further said that the President reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing.

Putin complained in the call that the United States and NATO have not responded satisfactorily to Russian demands, news agency PTI reported. Russia had demanded that Ukraine be prohibited from joining the military alliance and that NATO pull back forces from Eastern Europe.

This came a day after Washington and its allies warned that the Russian military, which has 1,00,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at 'any moment'.

Putin slammed Western claims of Russian invasion, calling the idea "provocative speculation" that could lead to a conflict in the ex-Soviet country, according to a Russian readout of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile. Washington has moved some US forces out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff on Saturday as fears mount that a Russian invasion of the country could potentially take place in the next few days.

Russian diplomats and employees of the Russian consulates also started leaving Ukraine, which made it more difficult to make an appointment at the diplomatic agencies, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The US and several NATO countries have been pumping Kyiv with weapons in recent weeks, alleging that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denied.

Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus, encircling Ukraine on three sides.

