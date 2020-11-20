Earlier on Thursday, a media report had claimed that China has set up a village 2 kilometres inside Bhutan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Bhutan on Friday dismissed a report which claimed that the Chinese authorities have set up a village inside its territory.

"There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan," Bhutanese Ambassador to India said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, a media report had claimed that China has set up a village 2 kilometres inside Bhutan. The site is reportedly 9 kilometres away from Doklam, which had become a flashpoint between India and China in 2017.

According to the report, a senior Chinese CGTN News journalist, Shen Shiwi, had posted the pictures of a village that was allegedly established by Chinese authorities inside Bhutan's territory. The tweet, however, has now been deleted but the screenshots have gone viral on social media.

Doklam is a trijunction border that is claimed by both China and Bhutan. It had become a flashpoint between India and China in 2017 after the Chinese authorities allegedly entered Bhutan with construction vehicles and road-building equipment began extending an existing road.

Later, the Indian authorities, as a part of the treaty signed between New Delhi and Thimphu in 1949, intervened and tried to stop the Chinese from constructing the road in Doklam. The standoff between the militaries of the two countries continued for over 70 days, escalating tensions in the region.

The conflict ended on August 28, 2017, after India and China announced their decision to withdrawn all their troops from the face-off site in Doklam.

The Doklam standoff had become the most serious face-off between India and China before the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Currently, the two nations are trying to defuse the tension across the LAC in eastern Ladakh through military and diplomatic channels.

"We will continue our dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and have also agreed to have another round of talks soon with a view to achieve this objective," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

