The powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening and sent seismic shockwaves that shattered windows, smashed masonry and shook the ground across the city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The death toll from a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut has surged to 100, while nearly 4000 people have sustained injuries in the incident.

Lebanese emergency workers continued to work through rubble at the port to rescue people on Wednesday. The officials expect the death toll to rise further, news agency Reuters reported.

President Michel Aoun had called an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday. In a statement, he said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures.

It remains unclear as to what caused the blaze that set off the blast. Albeit, a security source said that it was started by welding work that was being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.

It was the most powerful explosion in years in Beirut and was even heard throughout Cyprus, which is about 160 kilometers away.

George Kettani, the head of Lebanon's Red Cross, has said that at least 100 people have been killed in the incident.

"What we are witnessing is a huge catastrophe," the head of Lebanon's Red Cross George Kettani told broadcaster Mayadeen. "There are victims and casualties everywhere."

Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab has promised accountability for the blast, saying "those response will pay the price."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja