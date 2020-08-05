US President Donald Trump has claimed that Beirut blast which has killed at least 78 people and injured nearly 4,000, was "bomb of some kind" and not any manufacturing explosion.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Beirut blast which has killed at least 78 people and injured nearly 4,000, was "bomb of some kind" and not any manufacturing explosion. Terming the explosion "a terrible attack", the US President said that he met top generals of the country following the incident and they also felt the same way.

"It looks like a terrible attack," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It would seem like it, based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seemed to feel that it was," he added.

"This was not some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event. It seems to be, according to them -- they would know better than I would -- but they seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes."

On Tuesday, a powerful blast in port warehouses near central Beirut storing highly explosive material killed 78 people and injured nearly 4,000 others. The blast was as powerful as it sent seismic shockwaves in a 10-km radius and shattered windows, smashed masonry and shook the ground across the Lebanese capital.

Officials said they expected the death toll to rise further after Tuesday's blast as emergency workers dug through rubble to rescue people and extract bodies. It was the one of the most powerful explosion in years in Beirut, which is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.

President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, and said it was "unacceptable". He called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma