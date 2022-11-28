'Beaten, Handcuffed': BBC Says China Arrested Journalist For Covering Covid Protests

AMID ongoing mass anti-Covid restrictions protests across China, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has expressed concern over the treatment given by the Chinese authorities to its journalist who was arrested and handcuffed while covering a similar ongoing protest in Shanghai.

BBC has released a statement showing concern over its journalist, Ed Lawrence who had been kicked and abused by the police while he was being taken into custody in China.

"The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai. He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist," BBC, as quoted by ANI said.

In a statement, BBC said they have not received an official justification from the Chinese government apart from claims that made by the officials who eventually released him that they had detained him for his own safety in case he caught Covid from the crowd. The statement further added that it does not consider this a credible explanation.

Meanwhile, massive protests still continue in many cities in China. In an unprecedented show of defiance against the zero-Covid policy, protestors are even heard chanting "Xi Jinping, down your voice! Communist Party, resign "based on a CNN report.

At least 10 people were killed in an apartment building fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang province, which is thought to have served as the fuel for the massive demonstration.

According to media reports, much of the demonstration started as videos emerged that seemed to suggest lockdown measures delayed firefighters from reaching the victims.

People reportedly came to hold rallies against zero-Covid rules and to mourn the victims of the Xinjiang fire from the capital Beijing to the financial hub of Shanghai. According to CNN, residents in locked-down neighbourhoods tore down barriers and took to the streets, following mass anti-lockdown protests in Urumqi on Friday.