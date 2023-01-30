'BBC Waging Information War': Russia On BBC Documentary About PM Modi

AMID the ongoing controversy on BBC documentary, the Russian Foreign Minister's spokesperson on Monday said that BBC is waging an information war not just against Russia but also other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence of BBC waging an information war on different fronts - not only against Russia but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy," said the spokesperson as quoted by the news agency ANI.

"After a certain no. of years, it turns out that BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others. It should be treated accordingly," the spokesperson further added.

This came hours after another documentary by BBC sparked another controversy in its home country with a three-part documentary series on the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the documentary, the former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "threatened him with a missile strike in an extraordinary phone call" before Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine.

The details of the exchange have been revealed in a BBC documentary titled 'Putin Vs the West' which will be broadcast on Monday. The documentary analysed Putin's interactions with world leaders.

According to the documentary, "He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute' or something like that," Johnson quoted Putin as saying.

"But I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate," he added.

The documentary revealed that Wallace departed from Moscow with assurances that Russia will not attack Ukraine. However, both sides were aware that it was a lie. Notably, Former UK PM Boris Johnson announced sanctions against Russia.

Johnson offered humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine after Moscow began its offensive on February 24 last year. He also travelled to Kyiv to showcase support for Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia.

