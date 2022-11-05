'Baseless And Irresponsible': Pakistan Army Rejects Imran Khan's Allegation Against Senior Officer

THE PAKISTAN Army has rejected the allegations made by the former Prime Minister of Pakistan that one of its senior officers was among the people involved in the conspiracy to kill him. The Army has also demanded to the government conduct a probe and to take legal action against those maligning the state institution.

Army's statement came in response to an address by Imran from the hospital, in which he claimed that Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a plot to assassinate him in the same way that former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011.

Taseer was killed by a religious extremist.

The former PM suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

"Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad," Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said, adding that it would be released in case something untoward happens to him.

Pakistan Army has termed the allegations as "Baseless and Irresponsible".

“The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned," the statement read.

“No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity. Keeping this in view, the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever,” it said.

The Pakistan Army takes pride in being a very professional and well-disciplined organisation with a strong and very effective internal accountability mechanism that is applicable across the board for unlawful activities against anything committed by uniformed soldiers, according to the statement.

The organisation said "the institution will jealously safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what" if the honour, safety, and reputation of its rank and file are being tarnished by vested interests through baseless claims.

Earlier, Khan repeated the names of three persons and also asked his followers to protest until the three of them resigned. He claimed that he would relaunch the protest march against the government soon after getting on his feet.

(With Agency Inputs)