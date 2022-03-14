Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: Barack Obama, former President of United States (US), on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection. The former US President, however, said his wife Michelle has tested negative for the infection, adding that the two are fully "vaccinated and boosted".

"I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," Obama tweeted.

"It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."

In March last year, Obama - along with former US Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton - had appeared in a one-minute video released as a part of a COVID-19 vaccination awareness program - NBC's "Roll Up Your Sleeves".

Besides the former Presidents, former First Lady Michelle Obama also appeared in the special. The hour-long special, created by media company ATTN, was aimed to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This vaccine means hope... It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," Obama had said in the video.

In August last year, Obama had scaled back plans to celebrate his 60th birthday due to COVID-19 pandemic. He had planned to mark his birthday at his Martha's Vineyard home with hundreds of former officials, but the idea was later dropped.

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," Obama spokeswoman Hannah Hankins had said in a statement.

"President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma