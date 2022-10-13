Banners In Beijing Seek Xi Jinping's Ouster Ahead Of Communist Party Meet, Police Denies Protests

AS PRESIDENT Xi Jinping prepares to be re-elected at the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th congress, posters and banners calling for his ouster have surfaced in Beijing. However, cops denied anything unusual had happened in the area.

A Beijing-based journalist tweeted that the posters carried messages against China's Zero covid policy, urging a lockdown and the need for a "revolutionary transformation." Another banner also referred to Xi as a "dictatorial traitor."

However, the report says the authorities later removed the banners after videos and iages circulated on social media.

Two protest banners were hung on a #Beijing Third Ring Road bridge today. There was also a fire. The banners opposed Zero #Covid measures, calling for an end to lockdowns, promoting revolutionary change in this country adding "we need to vote; we don't want to be slaves". #China https://t.co/Vdb64jjaFv — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 13, 2022

In the Haidian area, smoke could be seen rising from the street where the banners had previously been placed before being taken down.

"Let us strike from school and from work and remove the dictatorial traitor Xi Jinping," one of the slogans according to a media report.

"We don't want covid tests, we want to eat; we don't want lockdowns, we want to be free", another banner read.

Beijing's Zero-Covid policy that puts restrictions on travel, quarantine, and repeated lockdowns has received massive protests from the citizens, even though the country asserts that it has been effective in controlling the outbreak.

The Chinese people expected the zero COVID policy to end after the 20th Congress, but their hopes were dashed when the Chinese state media revealed in a report that an editorial 'vowed to never lie flat on virus controls'.

The officials, ahead of the congress, rushed to curb outbreaks across the country and imposed restrictions in major cities.

The economic growth of the country has come to a standstill after harsh COVID measures across the country, bringing mobility to a halt.

During the tenure of Jinping, China's aggression towards Taiwan has soured relations between Washington DC and Beijing. Besides, relations with India are also tense amid the 2020 Galwan clashes.

China has also been accused of massive human rights violations and of dominating the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province.