'Friendship To All, Malice To None': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina On Balancing Relations Between India, China

Calling India a "tested friend", Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that New Delhi and Dhaka have good relations and the two have solved many problems. She also said that her country's foreign policy is clear, which is "friendship to all, malice to none".

Hasina, 74, made the remarks while speaking in an interview with news agency ANI.

When asked about balancing relations with India and China, Hasina said Bangladesh does not want to put its nose in issues between New Delhi and Beijing. However, she said that the two Asia giants should solve their problems bilaterally via talks.

"India is our neighbour. We've a very good relationship. We've problems but we've solved many. Both India and China, I feel that we shouldn't fight. If there is any problem with neighbouring countries, it can be solved bilaterally. That is very important," Hasina told ANI.

"When you're living side by side, some problems will come up or remain or you can solve them. We still have issues but I think we'll continue our dialogue. For our development, we need cooperation from any country which is suitable for our country," she said.

#WATCH | On balancing relations with India-China, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says, "Our foreign policy is very clear - friendship to all, malice to none. If there's a problem, it's between China & India. I don't want to put my nose there. I want my country's development." pic.twitter.com/F5p1HFdD3H — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

HASINA LAUDS PM MODI

In her interview with ANI, Hasina also lauded her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi students from Ukraine following the Russian invasion. She also lavished praise on India's gesture of providing COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh under its Vaccine Maitri programme.

"I really would like to express my thanks to Prime Minister that during this war between Russia and Ukraine, many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland to shelter. But when you evacuate your students, Indian students, they also brought our students back home. So it is really... You have shown a clearly friendly gesture. I thank Prime Minister for this initiative," Hasina said.

"I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative (Vaccine Maitri programme), and that way he... you know, contributed vaccines to not only Bangladesh, also some south Asian countries, and it's really very very helpful. And it's a really prudent initiative he has taken, and beside that we bought vaccines with our own money, and also many other countries also contributed," Hasina added.

HASINA RECOUNTS HORRORS OF HER FAMILY's MASSACRE IN 1975

In her interview with ANI, Hasina also revealed that she was once a secret resident of Delhi's posh Pandara Road, where she lived with her children under an assumed identity trying to escape attention of those who assassinated her father Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

Eyes moist, Hasina vividly recounted the fast-paced events of 1975 when she left Bangladesh to join her nuclear scientist husband in Germany. It was the 30th of July in 1975 and family members had come to the airport to see Hasina and her sister off. It was a happy farewell and Hasina had no inkling that it would turn out to be her last meeting with her parents.

#WATCH | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina recounts memories of when her family was assassinated and her life in Delhi under a changed name during the late 1970s pic.twitter.com/5xag64ndQa — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

"Because my husband was abroad, so I used to live in the same house (with parents). So that day everybody was there: my father, mother, my three brothers, two newly-wedded sisters-in-law, everybody was there. So all the siblings and their spouses. They came to the airport to see us off. And we met father, mother. That was the last day, you know," she recounted.

A fortnight later, on the morning of August 15, Hasina received news that she found hard to believe. Her father, the legendary statesman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, had been killed. The horrors didn't stop at learning about her father's death, but got further compounded when she received news of the summary execution of more members of her family.

"It was really unbelievable. Unbelievable, that any Bengali could do it. And still we didn't know how, what really happened. Only there was a coup, and then we heard that my father was assassinated. But we didn't know that all the family members were, you know, they were assassinated," she said.

ROHINGYA MIGRANTS A 'BIG BURDEN', INDIA CAN PLAY MAJOR ROLE

The Rohingya migrants are a "big burden" on Bangladesh and the country is reaching out to the international community to ensure they return to their homeland, said Hasina, adding that she feels India could play a major role in resolving the issue.

Hasina confessed that the presence of lakhs of Rohingyas in Bangladesh had created challenges for her regime. She said that her government had tried to take care of the displaced community keeping the humanitarian aspect in mind.

"Well you know... for us it's a big burden. India is a vast country; you can accommodate but you don't have much. But in our country... we have 1.1 million Rohingya. So well... we are consulting with the international community and also our neighbouring countries, they should also take some steps so that they can go back home," Hasina said.

#WATCH | Bangladesh PM says,"For us,it's a big burden...On humanitarian grounds,we give them(Rohingyas)shelter&everything but how long will they stay here?Some engage in drug/women trafficking. As soon as they return it's good.We're discussing with them.India can play big role." pic.twitter.com/eCK1h1FrO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

"This Rohingya, yes... on humanitarian ground we give them shelter and providing everything but during this COVID, we vaccinated all the Rohingya community. But how long they will stay here? So in the camp they are staying. Our environment hazard is there. Then some people engage in drug trafficking or some arms conflict, women trafficking. Day by day it is increasing. So as quick as they return home it is good for our country and also for Myanmar. So we have been trying our best to pursue them, we're discussing with them and also the international community, like ASEAN or UNO, then other countries," Hasina said.