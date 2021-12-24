Dhaka (Bangladesh) | Jagran News Desk: At least 32 people lost their lives after a "packed" ferry caught fire in Bangladesh's Jhakakathi which is 250 km south of the capital city of Dhaka. The death toll, as per the local officials, is expected to rise as more than 50 people are admitted to hospital, noting that many of them are in critical condition.

They also said that the incident happened after midnight, adding that the ferry was heading to the southern district of Barguna from the capital Dhaka via Jhalakathi district.

"The three-storey Obhijan 10 caught fire mid-river. We have recovered 32 bodies. The death count may rise. Most died from the fire and a few by drowning after they jumped into the river," international news agency AFP quoted local police chief Moinul Islam as saying.

The accident was the latest in a string of similar incidents in the low-lying delta country criss-crossed by rivers. Experts in the country of 170 million people blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding. In April this year, 26 people had lost their lives after a ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank in the Shitalakhsya River south of Dhaka.

Narayanganj district administrator Mustain Billah told Reuters that the ferry sank just after it departed from the industrial Narayanganj district about 20 kms (12 mies) from Dhaka, to Munshiganj. "Most of the bodies were found inside the sunken boat after it was dragged to the bank," he had said.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma