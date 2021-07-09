The fire broke out in the factory in Rupganj, an industrial town 25km east of capital Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon and was still burning nearly 24 hours later.

Dhaka | Jagran World Desk: A massive fire set ablaze a food processing factory in Bangladesh, killing 52 people and injuring at least 30 people. Some people were also seen jumping from upper floors of the factory building to escape the fire, news agency AFP reported.

The fire broke out in the Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town 25 km east of capital Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon and was still burning nearly 24 hours later.

The firefighters and response teams on Ground Zero were able to rescue 25 people from the roof of the factory which reportedly processed noodles and juices.

"Once the fire is under control, we will conduct a search and rescue operation inside. Then we can confirm any further casualties, if any," Debashish Bardhan, fire service spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

Dinu Moni Sharma, head of the Dhaka fire department, told AFP that the blaze took off because highly flammable chemicals and plastics had been stockpiled inside.

Reports in Bangladeshi media quoted factory workers as saying that dozens of people were inside the factory when the fire began.

"Fire fighters brought us down by using rope," a factory worker who managed to run to the roof along with his colleagues told a group of reporters.

Incidences of massive factory fires are not uncommon in Bangladesh. In February 2019, at least 70 people died when an inferno ripped through Dhaka flats where chemicals were illegally stored. Prior to that 15 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp, with the UN refugee reported at least 400 remain missing.

In the latest case of factory fire, Police initially gave a toll of three dead but it rose dramatically as firefighters reached the upper floors and started bringing out dozens of bodies of the factory workers who were trapped inside.

