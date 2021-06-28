Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam confirmed the deaths of seven individuals whereas at least ten individuals are critically injured.

REDhaka/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: At least seven people died and over 50 were injured in an explosion which took place at a building in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area on Sunday evening. Reports quoted police and fire department as saying that the nature of blast, whether terrorism-driven or otherwise, is yet to be determined.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam confirmed the deaths of seven individuals whereas at least ten individuals are critically injured.

“Certainly, this is a big explosion. Fire service and bomb disposal unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit have arrived at the scene. Their experts are working together. They are investigating the origin of the blast and the subsequent damages,” Sajjad Hossain, a deputy police commissioner in Dhaka was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

As per reports, 29 people among the injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Institute whereas, the other injured were taken to other hospitals in Dhaka’s Maghbazar area.

Fast food shop at the spot of blast: Reports

Reports stated that the building where the blast took place, there was a fast-food chain shop. They added that the leakage in gas pipeline or gas cylinders may be the reason behind the blast. A Dhaka-based TV station said that of 50 injured admitted in the hospital, at least ten remain critically injured. TV channels reported dozens of injured mostly bus passengers, being treated at three hospitals where doctors said many of them received severe burn injuries.

"Broken glass walls of several nearby buildings and shopping malls littered the road outside the three-story building. Two buses were also heavily damaged due to the explosion," an eye witness said.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma