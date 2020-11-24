Bamiyan Blasts: Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the eponymous province said that the explosives were hidden at the side of a road in one of the main bazaars in the city.

Kabul | Jagran News Desk: At least 17 people have been killed while 50 others were injured in two bomb blasts which took place in Bamiyan city of Afghanistan on Tuesday, reported TOLO News quoting sources.

Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the eponymous province said that the explosives were hidden at the side of a road in one of the main bazaars in the city, which is home to many members of the mainly Shia Hazara ethnic minority.

Till now, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

This is the first time that such explosions are happening in the province as Bamiyan is one of the most secure provinces and is visited by thousands of tourists every year, TOLO News said.

This comes amid President Ashraf Ghani, during the meeting on Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan, reiterating that a strong regional consensus is essential to create sustainable peace.

Speaking on the measures that will help Afghanistan, the President further said, "Taking advantage of the consensus among regional leaders on the centrality of regional cooperation and connectivity, develop a process and a strategy for political consensus on cooperation and support for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and an investment program to enhance regional connectivity."

