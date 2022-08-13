Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed In Neck, Abdomen; Likely To Lose One Eye, Liver Damaged | 10 Points

Salman Rushdie, popularly known for his controversial novel 'The Satanic Verses' was brutally stabbed in the neck and torso at an event in New York, US, on August 12. Later, the author was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Currently, Rushdie is on a ventilator and is likely to lose an eye and his liver has also been damaged after he underwent surgery following the attack. The writings of Rushdie in the past led to death threats.

A video of the attack showed people rushing towards the author's aid after the attacker stabbed him in Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua.

Take a look at what we know about the incident so far:

- The news of Salman Rushdie's attack was confirmed by the New York State Police, and the author was rushed to an area hospital by helicopter.

- A health update of Rushdie was given by his agent Andrew Wylie in which he mentioned that the author was on a ventilator and is unable to speak, New York Times reported. Wylie said that 'the news is not good' and added that there are chances that Salman will lose one eye.

- The White House termed the attack on Salman Rushdie as "appalling" and said that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration is praying for a speedy recovery of the renowned author.

- The attack took place when Rushdie was about to deliver a lecture. As per witnesses, a man stormed onto the stage and stabbed the author after which he fell to the floor.

- The attacker has been identified by the New York Police as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey.

- "The suspect has been identified as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey. Earlier today, approx. at 10:47 am, the speaker Rushdie,75 and Henry Reese,73 had just arrived at the stage of the institution and shortly thereafter the suspect jumped out of the stage and attacked at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen," State Police Troop Commander Major Eugene J. Staniszewski said in a news conference.

- Back in 1988, the author received several death threats due to the book 'The Satanic Verses'. Iran issued a fatwa and urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing.

- An outpour of global reactions came in from prominent figures in the literary circle to leading politicians on Rushdie's attack.

- "I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker," Javed Akhtar reacted to Salman Rushdie's attack.

- Britain's PM Boris Johnson tweeted, "Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now, my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay." Delhi-based British writer William Dalrymple was among the first to react, hoping that Mr Rushdie wasn't hurt.