Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Stage At New York Event

Famous author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event in New York on Friday. The author was stabbed after which he fell to the floor.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Updated: Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:32 PM IST
Image Credits: Reuters

Famous author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event in New York on Friday. Rushdie was about to give a lecture when he was attacked. As per news agencies, a man was witnessed rushing at the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and was reportedly stabbed the author after which Rushdie fell to the floor.

As per news agency PTI, the man was restrained. Meanwhile, late in the 1980s, Salman Rushdie faced several death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses'. The book is banned in Iran since 1988 as it is allegedly blasphemous. Later, a fatwa was issued by Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Rushdie condition was not immediately known. "We are dealing with an emergency situation. I can share no further details at this time," a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters.

Despite getting so many death threats, Rushdie continued to produce several novels throughout the 1990s. Back in 2007, Salman Rushdie was knighted — given the ceremonial title of 'Sir' — by Queen Elizabeth II for services to literature. The author has produced over a dozen of overwork. 

A Delhi-based British writer William Dalrymple was among the first few ones to react to the news.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech and for authors everywhere. Poor poor Salman: I pray he's not hurt and recovers quickly."

Earlier, a bounty of as high as USD 3 million was also declared for anyone who kills Rushdie. A British citizen of Indian origin, Mr Rushdie has lived in the US for the past 20 years. 

