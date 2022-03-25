New Delhi/Melbourne | Jagran World Desk: Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffered its sixth mass bleaching event, the fourth in last six years. Officials confirmed that the 348,700 sq. km huge UNESCO World Heritage Site is being ‘devastated by another mass bleaching event’.

What is Bleaching?

Bleaching refers to the degeneration of Coral Reefs underwater due to rising sea water temperatures, during which the stressed corals lose their colours and become nearly inhabitable for the marine life thriving on it. They can recover but only if conditions allow it.

The Great Barrier Reef is one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the world.

Climate change, rising temperatures: Why Great Barrier Reef is under threat?

"Weather patterns over the next couple of weeks continue to remain critical in determining the overall extent and severity of coral bleaching across the marine park," the reef authority said.

The Australian Conservation Foundation said it was "truly heart-breaking" to have another mass bleaching confirmed.

"These repeated bleaching events have hit the tourism industry hard and are a blow to everyone who loves this incredible natural wonder, which is home to a vast array of sea creatures," it said in a statement.

The first mass bleaching event was seen in 1998. It was again observed in 2002, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Will Coral Reef bleaching continue to take place?

Studies predict that this is going to be a continuous phenomenon in Australia and Coral reefs elsewhere too. According to a study published in Nature Climate Change in June 2017, this is going to be a regular occurrence pretty soon.

Even the most optimistic scenarios predict that the Climate Change will lead to a hotter, less bio-diverse Australia.

Andrew King, one of the authors of the study had said, "At two degrees Celsius of warming, last year's event would actually be a bit cooler than average. This poses a major problem for the survival of most of the Great Barrier Reef."

The Great Barrier Reef is a World Heritage listed site and one of the world's most sought after tourist destinations. It's estimated to inject $5 billion (£2.87 billion) into the Australian economy every year. It's compromised over over 3,000 individual reef systems and hundreds of tropical islands.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma