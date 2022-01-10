Naypyidaw (Myanmar) | Jagran World Desk: A Myanmar court on Monday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Last month, Suu Kyi was convicted on two other charges and given a four-year prison sentence, which was then halved by the head of the military-installed government.

The cases are among about a dozen brought against the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate since the army seized power last February, ousting her elected government.

Suu Kyi's supporters say the charges against her are contrived to legitimize the military's actions and prevent her from returning to politics.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a Feb. 1 coup against Suu Kyi's democratically elected government led to widespread protests and raised international concern about the end of tentative political reforms since the end of decades of military rule.

Suu Kyi was detained the same day as the coup and days after, a police document said six illegally imported walkie-talkies were found during a search of her home.

On Dec. 6, she received a four-year jail sentence for incitement and breaching coronavirus rules.

That sentence, which was later reduced to two years, was met by a chorus of international condemnation over what critics described as a sham trial.

Suu Kyi's supporters say the cases against her are baseless and designed to end her political career while the military consolidates power.

The junta says Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration. A spokesman for the military council could not be reached immediately for comment.

Her trial in the capital, Naypyitaw, has been closed to the media and Suu Kyi's lawyers have been barred from communicating with the media and public.



The military has not disclosed where Suu Kyi, who spent years under house arrest under a previous military government, is being detained.

In some recent court hearings, Suu Kyi has been wearing a white top and a brown wraparound longyi - typically worn by Myanmar prisoners, sources have said.

Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing last month said Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint would remain in the same location during their trials and would not be sent to prison.

(With inputs from agencies)

