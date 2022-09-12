At UNHRC, India Calls For 'Immediate And Credible Action' On Tamil Issue

INDIA on Monday expressed its concern over the lack of any progress by the Sri Lankan government on its commitment towards attaining a political solution in Tamil Nadu.

India's statement at the Interactive Dialogue on the report of OHCHR on promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council. @MEAIndia @SecySanjay @IndiainSL pic.twitter.com/hFt80EB8GM — India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) September 12, 2022

Speaking at the interactive dialogue on the report of OHCHR at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, the Indian delegation said: "India has always believed in the responsibility of the States for the promotion and protection of human rights and constructive international dialogue and cooperation guided by the principles of the UN Charter."

"In this regard, the Indian delegation notes with concern the lack of measurable progress by the government of Sri Lanka on their commitments to a political solution to the ethnic issue- through full implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, delegation of powers to Provincial Councils and holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest," it added.

India said its consistent view on peace and reconciliation in the neighbouring island nation has been for a political settlement ensuring justice, peace, equality and dignity for the Tamils living there.

"The current crisis in Sri Lanka has demonstrated the limitations of a debt-driven economy and the impact it has on the standard of living. It is in Sri Lanka's best interests to build the capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment, for which devolution of power to the grassroots level is a pre-requisite," the statement read.

"In this connection, operationalization of Provincial Councils through early conduct of elections will enable all citizens of Sri Lanka to achieve their aspirations for a prosperous future," the statement read further.

Further, India urged Sri Lanka to take immediate action.

"We therefore urge Sri Lanka to take immediate and credible action," the official added.

The 13th Amendment provides for devolution of power to the minority Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

The Sinhala majority hardliners of the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) have been advocating a total abolition of the island's provincial council system established in 1987.

(With Agency Inputs)