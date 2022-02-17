New York (US) | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday once again expressed concerns over the situation in war-torn Afghanistan and said that developments there will have wider ramifications across the Central Asia region.

Speaking during a debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti urged the international community to "cognizance of the concerns which Central Asian countries have on developments in Afghanistan."

"The developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications to the Central Asia region, particularly the possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from the Afghan territory," Tirumurti said.

"Regional and sub-regional organizations, have time and again shown how important their role is in the maintenance of international peace and security. They have an important role in the settlement of disputes, especially in conflict situations."

"We, therefore, support active engagement between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations, and in line with the Charter of the UN," he added.

The situation in Afghanistan has vastly deteriorated after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August last year. Since then, Afghanistan's economy has been hit badly after freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions.

India fears that the situation in Afghanistan could vastly affect Central Asia and has been urging the world community to take stock of the situation.

It should be noted that Central Asia is central to India’s vision of an integrated and stable extended neighbourhood. The diplomatic relations between India and Central Asian countries have completed 30 meaningful years.

In the spirit of our development partnership with Central Asian region, India offered, inter alia, USD 1 billion Line of Credit for priority developmental projects.

India is also providing grant assistance for the implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) for furthering socio-economic development in the countries of the region.

"We have created India-Central Asia Dialogue platform for strengthening cooperation between India and the Central Asian countries," Tirumurti said on Wednesday.

India’s steps to modernize the infrastructure of the Chabahar port in Iran, which will become an important link in trade and transport communications between the markets of Central and South Asia, has been appreciated by Central Asian countries.

(With ANI inputs)

