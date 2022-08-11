At UN, China Delays US, India's Bid To Sanction Jaish Chief Masood Azhar's Brother

In yet another bid to help its ally Pakistan, China has delayed a proposal by the United States (US) and India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to sanction Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

India and the US wanted Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze. It should be noted that the senior Jaish terrorist was sanctioned in December 2010 by the US, which accused him of urging Pakistanis to engage in terrorist activities against India.

"We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case. Placing holds is provided for by the Committee guidelines, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by Committee members on listing requests," a spokesperson for China's mission to the United Nations told Reuters.

In reply, a US spokesperson said Washington respects other countries needs to verify that a sanctions proposal meets their "domestic evidentiary threshold to justify a listing at the UN".

"The United States values cooperation with our Security Council partners to effectively use this tool in an apolitical way to stop terrorists from exploiting the global order to do their misdeeds," the spokesperson told Reuters.

India, meanwhile, in its dig at China said that the practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests of terrorists without giving any justification must end.

"It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold. Double standards and continuing politicization have rendered the credibility of Sanctions Regime at an all-time low," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj, as reported by news agency ANI.

This is the second time in less than two months when China has delayed on a listing by the US and India to blacklist a Pakistan-based terrorist under the sanctions committee of the UNSC.

In June this year, China had put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.