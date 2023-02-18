At Least 6 Killed In Multiple Shootings At Mississippi In US, Suspect Arrested

AT LEAST 6 people have been killed in Tate County, Mississippi after a series of shootings at multiple locations on Friday, CNN reported. In all the shootings authorities named one suspect and that person has been arrested in connection to the incident with charges of murder.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said and adding that one shooting incident took place inside the store on Arkabutla Road where a man was shot and killed.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has expressed his concerns over the shootings, he said "Federal law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities, and I’ve directed that all federal support be made available."

"We need commonsense gun law reforms. That includes requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets," the US President Joe Biden added.

After spotting the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road, Tate County deputies took him into custody without incident, according to CNN citing WMC. The suspect's identity has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, the accused, Richard Dale Crum, 52 was booked into jail on one count of capital murder, said Katherine King, an administrative employee at the Sheriff's Department. She said Crum was being held without bond and investigators could file further charges. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

After the arrest, deputies found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two outside, also on Arkabutla Dam Road.

Tate Reeves, Governor of Mississippi tweeted that he was briefed on the series of shootings and he also shared that an individual has been taken into custody.

"The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known. I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist in this investigation. Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," Reeves said in a tweet.

Martin Bailey with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations told CNN they are assisting in the investigation.

