As Twitter Poll Ends, 57% Want Elon Musk To Step Down As CEO

TWITTER's new owner Elon Musk has been hitting headlines ever since he has overtaken the microblogging website. Not only this but the changes he has been introducing have also attracted sharp criticism from across the world.

On Monday, Musk posted a poll to Twitter, asking netizens to vote on whether he should continue as the CEO of the microblogging website or step down.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk also said that there will be a vote for major policy changes on Twitter.

Musk related a new divide among users, where one side is in favor of Musk leaving Twitter as CEO, and others don't want him to leave the microblogging site.

David Morales, a Member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, replied to Musk's post and said, "Elon, as someone who hasn't commented on this matter yet, please step down as the Head of Twitter. I've talked to many neighbors and people across Rhode Island who feel uncomfortable using this platform based on your decisions and statements. Thank you!"

"Yes, due to your selective support for free speech. Also allowing tweets to be 4,000 characters takes away the creative aspect of tweeting," another Twitter user said.

However, there are also some supporters of Musk who don't want him to leave Twitter. Liz Wheeler, an American commentator said, "No. You're doing a good job. It's a swamp in there & the cleanup process is messy. You're serving a vital need in our country to expose the left's Marxist apparatus to control minds, behavior, speech, and ideology. Few others - including politicians - are fighting this. Keep on."

Meanwhile, the poll ended in the evening and as per more than 17 million votes, nearly 57 per cent of users voted in favour of Musk resigning as the head of Twitter. On the other hand, nearly 42 per cent of users who voted wanted Musk to remain as the CEO of Twitter.

Earlier this week, Musk also suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists including Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar, and Tony Webster, both independent journalists, according to a report by the New York Times.

However, after several backlashes, the suspended accounts were restored.