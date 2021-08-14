Afghanistan Conflict: In a pre-recorded message, Ashraf Ghani said that the remobilisation of Afghanistan's forces was a "top priority", adding that "consultations" were taking place to try and end the war.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Amid reports of resignation, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani on Saturday vowed to prevent further "instability" in the country as the Taliban continues its march towards the national capital of Kabul. In a pre-recorded message, Ghani said that the remobilisation of Afghanistan's forces was a "top priority", adding that "consultations" were taking place to try and end the war.

"As a historic mission, I will not let the imposed war on people cause more deaths," he said, as reported by AFP. "Therefore, I have started extensive consultations inside the government with the elders, political leaders, representatives of people, and international partners on achieving a reasonable and certain political solution in which the peace and stability of the people of Afghanistan are envisaged".

Ghani's address to the nation comes amid reports that he might resign from his position and leave the country along with his family. Ghani's government has also offered power-sharing to the Taliban, but the militants have refused it. The Taliban has clearly stated that the Ghani government will have to step down to end violence in the war-torn country.

"The leaders are meeting as the situation is extremely bad. The speech was recorded last night so he may have not announced his resignation. However, the president is still thinking over it and there is a possibility of him quitting," CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has raised concerns over the Taliban's rapid advance in the country. The United States (US), along with Britain, has also decided to send additional troops to Afghanistan to help in the evacuation of its embassy staff in the country.

The US had earlier warned that the Taliban can isolate Kabul in 30 days while it could possibly take it over within 90. However, the Islamists are aiming to capture the capital within seven days. It, however, has assured that foreign missions and diplomats won't be attacked by its fighters.

