As Solar Storm Fear Looms For Earth, A Second Sunspot Emerges On Sun

ON TUESDAY, the Earth suffered a solar storm attack and a separate solar flare eruption that caused a radio blackout in the region. Since then, it has been a matter of concern as the sun is showing signs of being extremely active. AR3213, the sunspot that is responsible for the eruption, is still on the Earth-facing side of the solar disk, and it is still possible that further solar disturbances will come from it. The issue has become more worrisome as another sunspot has also emerged on the sun and will likely join the former soon. However, this particular sunspot is still in an unstable condition.

A farside explosion was detected on Tuesday, which is being associated with the sunspot, and with both of them appearing at the same time, it has immensly increased the chances of a severe solar storm event on the Earth.

SpaceWeather.com reported the recent development.

"A new and apparently large sunspot is emerging over the sun's southeastern limb...". This is the same area, which is active and has produced an explosion from the farside of the Sun on Tuesday (February 7). The size of the sunspot, as well as the fact that it has already exploded, has added to the concern.

According to the Hindustan Times, there are basically two things that govern whether a sunspot can explode and send solar storms towards the earth or not. Among the two, the first one is the sunspot. The more magnetic flux a sunspot contains, the larger it becomes. The region conflicts with the rest of the sun's surface and its normal magnetic field lines. The greater the conflict, the greater the pressure within the sunspot, and the sunspot explodes.However, it is not necessary that all the large sunspots explode.

From the first, we can come to the second factor. It says that the darker the sunspot appears on the sun, the higher the chance of an explosion. The darker sunspots have a comparatively lower temperature, which leads to frequent eruptions so the convection of heat can continue.