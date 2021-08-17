The Taliban gunmen were even seen capturing videos of their victory march in the heart of Kabul themselves late on Sunday night. Here we look at the likely options who might sit atop the hierarchy of power in Kabul.

Kabul | Jagran World Desk: Taliban took over Kabul last Sunday and captured entire Afghanistan for the first time since 1996. Taliban's rise to power was preceded by the abrupt US troops' withdrawal following which the insurgent group went on to capture city after city and province after province where at many places they faced least to no resistance. This finally culminated into UN-recognised President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country as insurgents took control of presidential palace in Kabul. However, despite having taken over the presidential palace in Kabul, there is no nominal head in place to ‘lead’ Afghanistan per se.

So who will be the ruler of Afghanistan? The times of today sit in contrast to the ones of 1996 when Taliban was averse to the idea of even photography. Not much was known about the Taliban leaders till 1996. However, today's Taliban leaders frequently appear in media interviews and a lot is known about them and their socio-political whereabouts. The Taliban gunmen were even seen capturing videos of their victory march in the heart of Kabul late on Sunday night following the capital's fall from the hands of UN-recognised government.

Here we look at the likely options who might sit atop the hierarchy of power in Kabul:

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Haibatullah, the current supreme leader of the Taliban has been the insurgent group's top religious judge. Akhunzada, a Pashtun by ethnicity, was raised in a district just outside Kandahar. Akhunzada is known as the ‘Leader of faithful’, who holds final authority over Taliban's religious, political and military affairs.

In the 1980s, Akhunzada is reported to have fought the Soviet forces and their local 'accomplices', along with a group of religious scholars who formed the centre of present-day Taliban. Akhunzada also served as a primary religious “adviser” of Mullah Omar (the supreme Taliban leader under whose leadership Taliban took over Afghanistan in 1996) and eventually attained the status of sheikh ul-hadith as an ‘outstanding’ scholar.

Currently, Akhunzada has three deputies:

- Mullah Ahmed Ghani Baradar

- Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob

- Sirajuddin Haqqani

Mullah Ahmed Ghani Baradar: One of the co-founders of Taliban, Baradar heads the Taliban's political office. He was arrested in Karachi, Pakistan in 2010 and was released in 2018 reportedly under US pressure “based on the belief that he would settle for a power-sharing arrangement”. His name, meaning “brother”, was conferred by Mullah Omar himself as a mark of respect and affection. In the years leading to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Baradar was chief ambassador of the Taliban who led negotiations with the Zalmay Khalilzad-led US side.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob: The son of former Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar himself, Yaqoob is the head of “military commission” and is seen as an ideological figurehead who led recruitment of Taliban fighters and made group's coming back into power possible. No image of Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob is believed to be available in public domain.

Sirajuddin Haqqani: A prized absconder, Sirajuddin Haqqani carries a $5 million bounty as per an FBI's 'Most Wanted' list of people who are considered ‘armed and dangerous’. Believed to be in his late-40s, Sirajuddin is the son of late Mujahideen commander Jalaluddin Haqqani, who is reported to have fought against the Soviets in the 1980s. Sirajuddin is reported to have close relations with senior figures in al-Qaida, and with Pakistan’s ISI, according to a report by the US Institute of Peace first published in Financial Times. Sirajuddin oversees the Taliban’s financial and military assets in the safe haven offered by Pakistan’s lawless tribal zones in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma