As China Abruptly Ends Zero-Covid Policy, How Many People Might Die And Why: Report

The sudden end to China's zero-Covid policy has sparked worries about widespread illnesses among a undervaccinated population with low immunity. The rise in cases will overwhelm the healthcare system and can cause up to 2 million fatalities, or more, according to many research groups. According to recent analyses by multiple modelling teams, the reopening might cause as many as 2.1 million fatalities, news agency Reuters reported.

A miniscule portion of China's 1.4 billion people, 5,242 Covid-related deaths had been officially documented there as of Monday. Some of the estimates are as follows:

Over 2 Million Deaths

In a paper published by the Shanghai Journal of Preventive Medicine last month, Zhou Jiatong, head of the Center for Disease Control in the southwest Guangxi region, said mainland China will record more than 2 million deaths if it loosens Covid curbs in the same way Hong Kong did this year. His prediction indicated that infections might increase to more than 233 million, reported Reuters

1.5 Million Covid Deaths

According to study published in Nature Medicine in May, scientists in China and the United States projected that China faces a risk of just over 1.5 million Covid fatalities if it abandons its strict zero-Covid policy without any safety nets like expanding vaccination and access to therapies.

1.3 Million To 2.1 Million

According to British scientific information and analytics company Airfinity, if China reverses its zero-COVID policy, it might result in the deaths of 1.3 million to 2.1 million people due to low vaccination and booster rates, a lack of hybrid immunity, and other factors. Airfinity claimed that it based its data on the BA.1 wave that hit Hong Kong in February, following the city's relaxation of limitations after a two-year period.

More Than 1 Million

In an updated model released on Friday, the University of Washington's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), predicted that more than 1 million deaths would occur between now and 2023. According to the organisation, cases will peak in April after 322,000 deaths. By then, IHME Director estimates that almost a third of China's population will be infected.

A paper published on the Medrxiv preprint server that has not yet been subjected to peer review contained an estimate made by a modelling team at the University of Hong Kong that 684 deaths per million would result from the simultaneous reopening of all provinces in December 2022 through January 2023. Without taking precautions like a widespread vaccination booster campaign, that translates to 964,400 deaths in China, which has a population of 1.41 billion people.