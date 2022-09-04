Artemis 1 Mission Launch 'Off The Table' In Current Window: NASA

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on launch complex 39B as it is prepared for launch for the Artemis 1 mission at Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo: Reuters)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Saturday (local time) said it will not try again to launch its Artemis 1 mission during the current window of opportunity, which ends on Tuesday. This came after the United States (US) space agency aborted a second attempt to launch its next moon mission citing a stubborn fuel leak.

In a press conference, Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development, said that the launch of the Artemis 1 mission is "definitely off the table" during the current launch period, without confirming a new date.

However, the next possible launch windows are from September 19 to October 4 and then from October 17 to 31.

Preflight operations were called off for the day about three hours before the 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT) liftoff time targeted for the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The uncrewed test flight, aimed at launching the capsule out to the moon and back, was to have marked the inaugural voyage of both the SLS and Orion a half-century after the last lunar mission of Apollo, a forerunner of the Artemis program.

The countdown was scrubbed after Kennedy Space Center technicians made three failed attempts to fix a "large" leak of supercooled liquid hydrogen propellant being pumped into the rocket's core-stage fuel tanks.

The initial launch try on Monday was likewise foiled by technical problems, including a different leaky fuel line, a faulty temperature sensor and cracks found in insulation foam.

"The launch director waived off today's Artemis I launch," NASA said in a statement. "Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak... did not fix the issue."

The latest postponement "was the right decision after you develop this kind of leak," astronaut Victor Glover told reporters. "These (are) really incredibly complex machines. When you see a scrub, people should gain confidence, not lose confidence."

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)