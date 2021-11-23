New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A woman from Argentina has been characterized as a 'Hope Patient' after her HIV signs disappeared. She is only the second patient in the world to have her HIV signs cured completely.

According to the researchers, the patient has a rare 'elite controller' of the virus but has received no regular treatment for eight years and shows no signs of active infection or intact virus capable of replicating.

The Argentinian woman also nicknamed as 'Esperanza Patient' for her representation of hope, provided blood samples to be analyzed from 2017 to 2020. She had 1.2 billion of her blood cells searched and 500 million placenta-tissue cells searched after she gave birth to an HIV-negative baby in March 2020.

According to co-authors of Annals of Internal Medicine, the findings of their study on her blood cells will bring hope for a long-term cure to the nearly 38 million people globally afflicted by the virus.

"Our study shows that such a cure can also be reached during a natural infection – in the absence of bone marrow transplants (or any type of treatment at all)," said, Dr. Xu Yu, a viral immunologist at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard reported CNN.

"Examples of such a cure that develops naturally suggest that current efforts to find a cure for HIV infection are not elusive and that the prospects of getting to an 'AIDS-free generation' may ultimately be successful," he added.

The virus "was not detected in an elite controller despite analysis of massive numbers of cells from blood and tissues, suggesting that this patient may have naturally achieved a sterilizing cure of HIV-1 infection," said researchers.

"If the Esperanza patient has indeed achieved a sterilizing cure, defining the mechanisms responsible for it becomes important."

One must know that researchers have previously cured two other people therapeutically via dangerous stem cell transplants. The only other patient in history without transplants was a 67-year-old woman from California, Loreen Willenberg, who was diagnosed with HIV in 1992.

Posted By: Ashita Singh