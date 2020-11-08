According to a report, Trump's wife Melania may soon divorce her husband. The report claims that the US first lady is waiting for Trump "to concede defeat and leave the White House to end their 15-year-old marriage".

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: United States of America (USA) incumbent President Donald Trump suffered a surprise defeat in the American Presidential Elections 2020. Trump, who came to the power in 2016, was defeated by Democrats candidate Joe Biden in the elections that were held on November 3. However, if the reports are to believed, then Trump might be heading into more trouble.

According to a report by British tabloid The Daily Mail, Trump's wife Melania may soon divorce her husband. The report claims that the US first lady is waiting for Trump "to concede defeat and leave the White House to end their 15-year-old marriage".

Melania's former senior advisor Stephanie Wolkoff, as reported by The Daily Mail, has said that discords between Donald and Melania had increased over the last few months and the couple had reportedly separated their bedrooms. Wolkoff further noted that Trump and Melania's marriage was just "transactional".

Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman also claimed that their "marriage is over", noting that "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce".

"If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her," Newman was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Melania and Trump claim that they "have a great relationship" with each other and "they never argue".

Trump had become the President of the US in 2016 and moved to the White House after which Melania famously said that she "never expected him to win". However, she had waited for five months before moving from New York to Washington, allegedly because of their son Barron who "needed to finish school".

Trump, meanwhile, has lost the US Presidential Elections 2020 to Joe Biden. It is expected that Biden will take the oath of the office on January 30.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma