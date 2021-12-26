Cape Town | Jagran News Desk: Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s. He was hospitalized on several occasions for his cancer treatment. He died at Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning.

“Ultimately, at the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning,” said Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Co-ordinator of the Office of the Archbishop.

Tutu was considered the nation's conscience by both Black and white people which reflects his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation. He preached against the tyranny of white minority and fought for a fairer South Africa, calling the black political elite to account with as much feistiness as he had the white Afrikaners.

On the global stage, the human rights activist spoke out across a range of topics, from Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories to gay rights, climate change and assisted death - issues that cemented Tutu's broad appeal.

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent struggle against apartheid. He used his high-profile role in the Anglican Church to highlight the plight of black South Africans.

It was Tutu who coined and popularised the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe South Africa when Nelson Mandela became the country's first black president.

He married Leah in 1955. They had four children and several grandchildren, and homes in Cape Town and Soweto township near Johannesburg.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha