New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is set to become the country's prime minister as Scott Morrison admitted defeat in national elections on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the newly elected PM of Australia Anthony Albanese and wrote "I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region."

Speaking to his supporters, Morrisson said: "Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory."

Morrison also said he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party, Sky News reported.

"I've always believed in Australians and their judgment, and I've always been prepared to accept their verdict," he was citied as saying by CNN.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday night projected Labor will form a government for the first time since 2013, with Anthony Albanese to become the country's 31st Prime Minister.

The result marks an end to the coalition's nearly-nine-year hold on power and Morrison's tenure as Prime Minister. Morrison became prime minister in 2018.

Anthony Albanese is the leader of the Australian Labor Party and has been the leader of opposition. He has served as a member of parliament in Australia since 1996.

Morrison and Albanese earlier cast their votes in Sydney after making whistle-stop tours across marginal seats in the final two days of a campaign dominated by rising living costs, climate change, and integrity. As Labor focussed on spiking inflation and sluggish wage growth, Morrison made the country's lowest unemployment in almost half a century the centerpiece of his campaign's final hours.

(With inputs from Reuters/ ANI)

