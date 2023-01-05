Andrew Tate's 11 Cars Including $3 Million Bugatti Chiron Seized By Romanian Authorities

AFTER being detained for alleged involvement in human trafficking, rape, and the formation of a criminal organisation, Andrew Tate, an American-British social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer, is once again in trouble after Romanian authorities seized his 11 vehicles.

The 11 vehicles include a $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron, two Ferraris and a Porsche, as well as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, the Post report said, quoting local news outlets. With this, the Romanian Police have raided five more locations across the country.

The Romanian Court on Friday ordered a 30-day detention of Tate. Notably, the influencer and his brother was initially detained for only 24 hours

The action was taken just days after Tate and Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg engaged in a contentious Twitter conversation that, according to internet rumour, aided Romanian police in finding and apprehending Tate.

This week's trending Twitter conversations between Tate and Thunberg on topics like pizza boxes and cars with "enormous emissions" fueled online rumours.

According to Vice Media, he was investigated for sexual assault and physical abuse in the UK seven years before his arrest, during which time he appeared on Big Brother for five days. However, UK authorities decided not to prosecute.

Andrew Tate recently asserted that he required six bodyguards to move around London unrestrictedly. During his second interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Tate criticised the law and order situation in London and claimed he had six bodyguards to protect him from being robbed in the city.