Kyiv (Ukraine) | Jagran News Desk: The world's largest cargo plane - which was dubbed as a "symbol of hope in the darkest hours" of the COVID-19 pandemic - has been destroyed by the Russian armed forces near Kyiv, said Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday.

The plane - AN-225 'Mriya' - was manufactured by Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov. 'Mriya' means 'Dream' in Ukrainian.

"The biggest plane in the world 'Mriya' (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine," said the Ukraine government in a Tweet.

"They burned the biggest plane but our Mriya will never perish," it said while sharing a picture of the AN-225 'Mriya'.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also echoed a similar sentiment, but said the Russians will "never be able to destroy" the country's "dream of a strong, free and democratic European state."

Meanwhile, Antonov said Mriya's present condition cannot be confirmed. "Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft. Stay tuned for further official announcement," it tweeted.

Here's everything you need to know about the AN-225 'Mriya':

The cargo plane was operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines. In 2020, it started its humanitarian flights and deliver medical supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the European Union (EU).

The plane, which was designed in the Ukrainian SSR within the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) during the 1980s, was 84 metres and could fly at a speed of 850 kilometres per hour. It could also carry cargo up to 250 tonnes.

AN-225 was originally designed to airlift the Energia rocket's boosters and the Buran-class orbiters for the Soviet space program. On December 21, 1988, it flew its first flight.

In the 1990s, another AN-225 was 'partially' built, but the program was abandoned after the collapse of the USSR. In 2001, the first AN-225 was restored. In 2006, it was decided the complete the second AN-225 program but it was once again abandoned due to multiple reasons.

On March 25, 2020, following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AN-225 started a series of test flights from the Hostomel Airport to carry out humanitarian aid operations.

Ukraine plans to repair the destroyed AN-225:

Ukraine, however, is planning to restore the destroyed AN-225, which will likely cost USD 3 billion. "Our mission is to ensure that these expenses are covered by Russia, which deliberately inflicted damage on Ukraine's aviation," AFP quoted state-owned weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma