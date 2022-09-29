'Amini's Death Tragic But Chaos Unacceptable': Iran Prez Ibrahim Raisi On Anti-Hijab Protests

People take part in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini (REUTERS)

AMID the spreading protests in Iran that have turned violent, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that the death of a young woman in custody is deeply saddening for the people of the Islamic Republic, but warned the people creating "chaos".

"We all are saddened by this tragic incident ... (however) chaos is unacceptable," Raisi said in an interview with state TV, while protests continued around the country," as quoted by the news agency Reuters.

He also stated that riots cannot be allowed to continue to disrupt society's peace.

"The government's red line is our people's security ... One cannot allow people to disturb the peace of society through riots. "

Amini, a 22-year old Kurdish woman, died on September 16, days after she had been arrested for allegedly breaching the rules for women on wearing headscarves and modest clothing.

As the protests in Iran have flared for 12 nights in a row, the cops vowed to confront them "with all their might", in a crackdown that some rights groups say has already killed at least 76 people.

The country has blamed outside forces for the unrest, including "counter-revolutionary" Kurdish groups based in northern Iraq—across from Iran's Kurdistan province.

After accusing Kurdish armed organisations stationed there of inciting the disturbance, Iran on Wednesday launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that resulted in the deaths of 13 people in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The federal government in Baghdad summoned the Iranian ambassador after the UN mission in Iraq denounced the attacks.

The "brazen attacks" were denounced by the United States, while Britain claimed that Iraq's "indiscriminate bombing" shows "a pattern of Iranian destabilising action in the region."

"An unjustified violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity," was how Washington described the attack. A video from early Wednesday morning showed demonstrators in Tehran yelling, "Mullahs get lost!" Death to the leader (Khamenei) for all these years of evil, and death to the dictator!" The veracity of videos on social media was not able to be confirmed by Reuters.

Hundreds of people, including attorneys, civil society activists, human rights advocates, and at least 18 journalists, have reportedly been detained, according to rights organisations.

The death of Amini has received strong worldwide criticism. Iran has attributed the unrest to both Kurdish dissidents and "thugs" associated with "international enemies."

The United States and certain European nations have been accused by Tehran of orchestrating the turmoil to try to destabilise the Islamic Republic.