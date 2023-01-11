Amid War, Ukrainian Doctor Removes Live Grenade From Soldier’s Chest

AMID ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a doctor in Ukraine did something that has mad him a brave heart hero of the nation. the surgeon is being hailed in the country for saving a soldier's life after removing a grenade from his chest. As per reports, the live grenade got attached in the soldier's torso during a battle and had to be surgically removed.

According to a report by New York Post, the grenade which in question is known as a VOG grenade, an explosive round designed to be fired from a grenade launcher.

The live grenade was surgically removed by surgeon Major General Andrii despite the risk that ''grenade could detonate at any second''.

''Our military doctors conducted an operation to remove a VOG grenade, which did not break, from the body of a soldier. The operation lasted in the presence of two sappers who supervised the safety of the medical staff and the patient. One of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces, Major General Andrew Willow, operated without electrocoagulation, as the grenade could detonate at any time,'' General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in social media post.

Meanwhile, an X-ray image of the lodged grenade was also released by Ukraine's military, showing the exact location. Also, in another image, the surgeon was pictured holding the explosive in his hands after the operation.

Currently, the injured soldier has been sent to rehabilitation and recovery, the armed forces added. However, the Ukrainian armed forces did not specify when the surgery took place or how the grenade entered the soldier's body.

Amid all this, the internet is hailing the doctor and netizens are in awe of his bravery and presence of mind.

One user wrote,''May God protect this doctor and he may send more doctors like him.. God bless the people of Ukraine.''

Another commented, ''How amazing and such an act of courage by everyone there in such a predicament. Nerves of steel and a steady hand from all in that environment. Can't imagine what it must have felt like. Shows what can be done with little or no implements, just trust and faith in one another. Bravo!''