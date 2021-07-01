Apart from these seven countries, Switzerland has also accepted the Covishield vaccine and allowed people who have been administered with Covishield vaccine to get a green pass to visit the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the controversy over the Green Pass Scheme of European Union members, 7 European countries including Spain, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland and Ireland have confirmed accepting Serum Insititute of India's (SII) Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, which means that there will not be any travel restrictions on the passengers, who have taken Covishield jab, and want to travel to Europe from India.

Apart from these seven countries, Switzerland has also accepted the Covishield vaccine and allowed people who have been administered with Covishield vaccine to get a green pass to visit the country. Meanwhile, Estonia has confirmed that it will recognize all the vaccines authorized by the Government of India for the travel of Indians to Estonia, said sources.

This comes a day after external affairs minister S Jaishankar said he has taken up with European Union to accept COVID-19 vaccines, such as Covishield and Covaxin, for Indian nationals travelling to Europe.

Union minister Jaishankar had on Tuesday met Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and discussed vaccine production and access. He also took up 'Covishield' authorisation for travel to Europe Jaishankar, who is in Italy for the G20 foreign ministers meeting, said he will be following up on the matter concerning authorisation for made in India COVID-19 vaccine.

The 27-member European bloc is introducing the EU Digital COVID Certificate framework to facilitate safe free movement during the COVID pandemic and it will come into effect from July 1.

Under this framework, persons vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU, sources said adding that individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorized at the national level or by the World Health Organization.

There have been apprehensions in India that people who took Covishield and Covaxin jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme. The EU Digital Covid certificate or 'Green Pass' will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document will serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID-19.

